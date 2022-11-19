Decatur St. Teresa shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Johnston City 39-15

Decatur St. Teresa fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Johnston City 39-15 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 19.

The start wasn't the problem for Johnston City, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Decatur St. Teresa through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 20-7 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa thundered to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

