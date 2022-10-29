Decatur St. Teresa smacks Chester in shutout victory 49-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Decatur St. Teresa as it shut out Chester 49-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 28-0 lead over Chester.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

