Decatur St. Teresa smashes through Clinton 49-7

Decatur St. Teresa turned in a thorough domination of Clinton 49-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 27-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons outpointed the Bulldogs 7-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

