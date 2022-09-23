Decatur St. Teresa smashes through Clinton 49-7

Decatur St. Teresa turned in a thorough domination of Clinton 49-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 27-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maroons outpointed the Bulldogs 7-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
