Decatur St. Teresa staggers Pana with resounding performance 37-12

Decatur St. Teresa put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Pana for a 37-12 victory at Decatur St. Teresa High on November 12 in Illinois football action.

The Bulldogs fought to a 22-12 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa roared to a 37-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

