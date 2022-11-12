 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa staggers Pana with resounding performance 37-12

Decatur St. Teresa put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Pana for a 37-12 victory at Decatur St. Teresa High on November 12 in Illinois football action.

The Bulldogs fought to a 22-12 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa roared to a 37-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on October 29, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Chester and Pana took on Auburn on October 28 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.

