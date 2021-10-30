 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur St. Teresa takes victory lap over Flora 62-7

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Decatur St. Teresa turned out the lights on Flora 62-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

The Bulldogs jumped in front of the Wolves 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense stormed to a 34-7 lead over Flora at halftime.

The Bulldogs' domination showed as they carried a 55-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Shelbyville in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How the Bears cope without Khalil Mack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News