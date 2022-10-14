Decatur St. Teresa's determined rally upends Shelbyville 41-14

Decatur St. Teresa drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Shelbyville 41-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Shelbyville faced off on October 15, 2021 at Shelbyville High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op and Shelbyville took on Macon Meridian on September 30 at Macon Meridian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.