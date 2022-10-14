 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur St. Teresa's determined rally upends Shelbyville 41-14

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Shelbyville 41-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Shelbyville faced off on October 15, 2021 at Shelbyville High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 30, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op and Shelbyville took on Macon Meridian on September 30 at Macon Meridian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News