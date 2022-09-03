Defensive dominance: Jacksonville Routt Catholic stymies Carrollton 32-0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Carrollton's attack in a virtuoso 32-0 performance in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense moved in front for a 13-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with a 19-0 margin in the closing period.

