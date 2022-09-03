 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Defensive dominance: Jacksonville Routt Catholic stymies Carrollton 32-0

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Carrollton's attack in a virtuoso 32-0 performance in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense moved in front for a 13-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with a 19-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Carrollton and Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with September 3, 2021 at Carrollton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recommended for you…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News