Denied; Rochester blunts Springfield Lanphier 41-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Rochester followed in overpowering Springfield Lanphier 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 2.

Rochester opened with a 35-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened an enormous 41-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

