Denied: Tolono Unity blunts Monticello on scoreboard 28-0

Tolono Unity's impenetrable defense prompted a 28-0 blanking of Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Rockets registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Sages.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

The last time Tolono Unity and Monticello played in a 33-27 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Rantoul Township and Monticello took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on October 7 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

