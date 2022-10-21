Denied: Tolono Unity blunts Monticello on scoreboard 28-0

Tolono Unity's impenetrable defense prompted a 28-0 blanking of Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Rockets registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Sages.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.
The last time Tolono Unity and Monticello played in a 33-27 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Rantoul Township and Monticello took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on October 7 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
