Denied: Tolono Unity blunts Monticello on scoreboard 28-0

Tolono Unity's impenetrable defense prompted a 28-0 blanking of Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Rockets registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Sages.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

