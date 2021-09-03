 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Carrollton tops Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-8

Carrollton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 54-8 win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic on September 3 in Illinois football.

No points meant no hope for the Rockets as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks' supremacy showed as they carried a 54-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks' offense stormed to a 33-8 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Carrollton moved in front of Jacksonville Routt Catholic 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

