Destination, victory: Carrollton tops Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-8

Carrollton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 54-8 win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic on September 3 in Illinois football.

No points meant no hope for the Rockets as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks' supremacy showed as they carried a 54-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks' offense stormed to a 33-8 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Carrollton moved in front of Jacksonville Routt Catholic 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.