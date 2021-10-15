 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Decatur St. Teresa tops Shelbyville 42-6

Decatur St. Teresa raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-6 win over Shelbyville in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

Decatur St. Teresa darted in front of Shelbyville 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa stormed in front of Shelbyville 29-6 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Shelbyville squared up on Macon Meridian in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

