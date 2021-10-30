Destination, victory: Greenfield-Northwestern Coop tops Catlin Salt Fork 30-6

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop broke out to an early lead and topped Catlin Salt Fork 30-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead over the Storm.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's supremacy showed as it carried a 22-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.