Destination, victory: Greenfield-Northwestern Coop tops Catlin Salt Fork 30-6

  • 0

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop broke out to an early lead and topped Catlin Salt Fork 30-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead over the Storm.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's supremacy showed as it carried a 22-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

