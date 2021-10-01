 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Destination, victory: Pana tops Litchfield 55-8

  • 0

Pana raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-8 win over Litchfield in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

Recently on September 17 , Pana squared up on Staunton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Pana struck in front of Litchfield 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense struck to a 55-0 lead over the Purple Panthers at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Grace Buxton talks about St Teresa volleyball season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News