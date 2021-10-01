Destination, victory: Pana tops Litchfield 55-8

Pana raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-8 win over Litchfield in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
Recently on September 17 , Pana squared up on Staunton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Pana struck in front of Litchfield 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers' offense struck to a 55-0 lead over the Purple Panthers at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
