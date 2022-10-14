 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Destination, victory: Rochester's fast burst dooms Jacksonville 42-14

Rochester left no doubt in recording a 42-14 beating of Jacksonville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rochester opened with a 21-0 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Crimsons.

Rochester roared to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets' advantage was wide enough to weather the Crimsons' 8-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

