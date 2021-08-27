 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Union Grove tops Williamsville 41-18

Union Grove jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 41-18 win over Williamsville on August 27 in Illinois football.

The Broncos took control in the third quarter with a 41-12 advantage over the Bullets.

The Broncos fought to a 34-6 intermission margin at the Bullets' expense.

The first quarter gave the Broncos a 20-0 lead over the Bullets.

