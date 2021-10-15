 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Virden North Mac tops Pleasant Plains 66-7

  • 0

Virden North Mac broke out to an early lead and topped Pleasant Plains 66-7 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 22-7 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Panthers' offense jumped on top to a 38-7 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

The Panthers' rule showed as they carried a 60-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

