Dominant defense: Eureka stifles Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-0

Eureka's defense kept Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 42-0 decision at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on September 23 in Illinois football action.
Eureka moved in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Hornets' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Hornets added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
The last time Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 29-7 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.
