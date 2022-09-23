Dominant defense: Eureka stifles Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42-0

Eureka's defense kept Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 42-0 decision at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Eureka moved in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hornets added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

