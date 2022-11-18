Down but not out: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin beats back Rochester 56-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 56-42 over Rochester during this Illinois football game.

Rochester authored a promising start, taking a 21-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets took a 35-21 lead over the Cyclones heading to the halftime locker room.

Rochester moved ahead by earning a 42-28 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Cyclones, as they climbed out of a hole with a 56-42 scoring margin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.