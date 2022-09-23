Downs Tri-Valley blitzes Heyworth in dominating victory 50-14

The force was strong for Downs Tri-Valley as it pierced Heyworth during Friday's 50-14 thumping during this Illinois football game.
The last time Downs Tri-Valley and Heyworth played in a 40-12 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.
