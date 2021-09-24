Downs Tri-Valley buries Heyworth under avalanche of points 40-12

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Downs Tri-Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 40-12 explosion on Heyworth in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.
The Vikings drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over the Hornets after the first quarter.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.
