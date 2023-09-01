Downs Tri-Valley eventually beat Clinton 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Vikings registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Maroons managed a 14-13 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

