 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downs Tri-Valley prevails over Maroa-Forsyth 36-6

  • 0

Downs Tri-Valley's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 36-6 win over Maroa-Forsyth at Maroa-Forsyth High on November 19 in Illinois football action.

Recently on November 5, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Farmington in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News