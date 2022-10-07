 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downs Tri-Valley soars over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-14

Downs Tri-Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Last season, Downs Tri-Valley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with October 8, 2021 at Downs Tri-Valley High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Eureka and Downs Tri-Valley took on Heyworth on September 23 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.

