Downs Tri-Valley turns out the lights on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35-8

Downs Tri-Valley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley with an all-around effort during this 35-8 victory at Downs Tri-Valley High on October 8 in Illinois football action.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Eureka on September 24 at Eureka High School. Click here for a recap
