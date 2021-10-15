Dunlap delivers smashing punch early to dump Canton 48-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Dunlap's 48-6 throttling of Canton on October 15 in Illinois football.
Dunlap opened with a 21-0 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense breathed fire to a 35-0 lead over the Little Giants at the intermission.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
