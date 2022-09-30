Dunlap slingshots past Canton 38-14

Dunlap stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 38-14 win over Canton in Illinois high school football on September 30.

The start wasn't the problem for Canton, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Dunlap through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense jumped in front for a 24-14 lead over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Dunlap and Canton were both scoreless.

The Eagles put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Little Giants 14-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.