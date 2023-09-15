East Peoria topped Canton 25-20 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave East Peoria a 7-0 lead over Canton.

The Little Giants rallied in the second quarter by making it 13-7.

East Peoria darted to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Giants outpointed the Raiders 13-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Canton and East Peoria faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Canton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton faced off against Coal City.

