Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0

Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.
The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense.
Effingham jumped to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Flaming Hearts, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Effingham and Lincoln faced off on October 8, 2021 at Effingham High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Lincoln faced off against Mt Zion and Effingham took on Taylorville on September 23 at Effingham High School. Click here for a recap
