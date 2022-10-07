Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0

Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter.

The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense.

Effingham jumped to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Flaming Hearts, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.