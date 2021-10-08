Effingham rains down on Lincoln 34-22

Effingham notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lincoln 34-22 during this Illinois football game.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
Effingham's offense darted to a 21-8 lead over Lincoln at the intermission.
The Flaming Hearts' position showed as they carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
