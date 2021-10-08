 Skip to main content
Effingham rains down on Lincoln 34-22

Effingham notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lincoln 34-22 during this Illinois football game.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

Effingham's offense darted to a 21-8 lead over Lincoln at the intermission.

The Flaming Hearts' position showed as they carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Effingham faced off against Taylorville and Lincoln took on Mt Zion on September 24 at Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

