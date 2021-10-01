Effingham tangles Mt. Zion in early web 28-27

Effingham started fast, and it was a good thing in a 28-27 victory where Mt. Zion refused to fold in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

The first quarter gave the Flaming Hearts a 14-0 lead over the Braves.

The Braves took a 21-14 lead over the Flaming Hearts heading to halftime locker room.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Flaming Hearts and the Braves were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Effingham, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-6 fourth quarter, too.

