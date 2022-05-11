Eisenhower football program to be led by new head coach DaJuan Johnson

DECATUR — The Eisenhower High School football team will be under new leadership next season, with DaJuan Johnson named the new head football coach for the Panthers.

The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of hiring Johnson during the board meeting on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled that Coach Johnson is moving into this leadership role for our football program,” Eisenhower athletic director Benny Phillips said. “DaJuan knows our kids and is committed to ensuring our football program continues to grow and flourish under his guidance. We look forward to a great season starting this August.”

Johnson takes over for former head coach Lawrence 'Moe' Dampeer, who coached the team for one season and had a 1-8 record. Phillips said that Dampeer resigned a couple of months ago because his wife took a job elsewhere and Dampeer left the Decatur area.

A native of Chicago, Johnson played football at Joliet Junior College and Lincoln University before transferring to Millikin in 2009. He began his coaching career at Millikin while completing his bachelor’s degree in exercise science and sport. Johnson has since coached at Springfield Southeast and has served in many assistant coaching roles at Eisenhower since 2012. Johnson has served as an assistant coach for Eisenhower for the past four football seasons.

"I like everything about (DaJuan). His fire and desire for the game and his passion when he is in practice. He loves being around the kids and is in the weight room with them all of the time in the last two years," Phillips said. "He's a hard worker. One of the things we talk about is that we might get beat, but no one is going to outwork us."

The Panthers snapped a 32-game losing streak in Week 9 last season, defeating Springfield Lanphier 18-7.

"We want to keep building that momentum. We wanted somebody who would bring continuity because we need stability in the program. We felt DaJuan would be a big part of that," Phillips said. "I think that when you have a coach with a lot of fire, the players take on the characteristics of the coach. I think Coach Johnson will be a good leader and the kids will follow him. That will make us strong moving into the future."

Johnson currently works for Macon County Probation and Court Services. He also recently completed his master’s degree in organizational leadership from North Central College.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.