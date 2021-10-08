El Paso-Gridley triumphs in strong showing over Heyworth 42-14

El Paso-Gridley's river of points eventually washed away Heyworth in a 42-14 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

The first quarter gave the Titans a 15-7 lead over the Hornets.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 15-7 halftime score.

The Titans' control showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

