El Paso-Gridley triumphs in strong showing over Heyworth 42-14

El Paso-Gridley's river of points eventually washed away Heyworth in a 42-14 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.
The first quarter gave the Titans a 15-7 lead over the Hornets.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 15-7 halftime score.
The Titans' control showed as they carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 24 , Heyworth squared up on Downs Tri-Valley in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.