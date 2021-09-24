Eureka pours it on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29-7

Eureka left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29-7 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.
The Hornets jumped in front of the Falcons 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.