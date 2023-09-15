Defense dominated as Fairbury Prairie Central pitched a 48-0 shutout of Rantoul during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rantoul through the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense pulled in front for a 48-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rantoul faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic.

