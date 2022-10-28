 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairbury Prairie Central engulfs Paxton-Buckley-Loda in point barrage 57-12

Fairbury Prairie Central rolled past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a comfortable 57-12 victory in Illinois high school football on October 28.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 27-6 advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Panthers made it 27-12.

Fairbury Prairie Central charged to a 57-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Fairbury Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 14-8 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on October 14, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Tolono Unity on October 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.

