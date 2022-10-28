Fairbury Prairie Central engulfs Paxton-Buckley-Loda in point barrage 57-12

Fairbury Prairie Central rolled past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a comfortable 57-12 victory in Illinois high school football on October 28.
Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 27-6 advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the first quarter.
The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Panthers made it 27-12.
Fairbury Prairie Central charged to a 57-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Fairbury Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 14-8 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.
