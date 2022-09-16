Fairbury Prairie Central sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Rantoul Township 48-6

Fairbury Prairie Central left no doubt in recording a 48-6 beating of Rantoul Township in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Fairbury Prairie Central darted in front of Rantoul Township 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Fairbury Prairie Central jumped to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.