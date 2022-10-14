Fairbury Prairie Central sets early tone to dominate Monticello 48-13

Fairbury Prairie Central offered a model for success with a convincing 48-13 victory over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 32-6 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central thundered to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks chalked up this decision in spite of the Sages' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.