Fairbury Prairie Central sets early tone to dominate Monticello 48-13

Fairbury Prairie Central offered a model for success with a convincing 48-13 victory over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 32-6 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Fairbury Prairie Central thundered to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks chalked up this decision in spite of the Sages' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
In recent action on September 30, Monticello faced off against Rantoul Township and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on September 30 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more, click here.
