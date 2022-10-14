 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbury Prairie Central sets early tone to dominate Monticello 48-13

  • 0

Fairbury Prairie Central offered a model for success with a convincing 48-13 victory over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fairbury Prairie Central drew first blood by forging a 32-6 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central thundered to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks chalked up this decision in spite of the Sages' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on September 30, Monticello faced off against Rantoul Township and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on September 30 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News