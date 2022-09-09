Fairbury Prairie Central shuts off the power on St. Joseph-Ogden 55-28

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Fairbury Prairie Central's performance in a 55-28 destruction of St. Joseph-Ogden at Fairbury Prairie Central High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

St. Joseph-Ogden showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 28-21.

The Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 27-7 in the last stanza.

