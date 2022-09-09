 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbury Prairie Central shuts off the power on St. Joseph-Ogden 55-28

  • 0

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Fairbury Prairie Central's performance in a 55-28 destruction of St. Joseph-Ogden at Fairbury Prairie Central High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

St. Joseph-Ogden showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 28-21.

The Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 27-7 in the last stanza.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and St Joseph-Ogden faced off on September 10, 2021 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap

Recommended for you…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News