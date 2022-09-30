Fairbury Prairie Central takes down Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51-8

Fairbury Prairie Central played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Paxton-Buckley-Loda during a 51-8 beating in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 16-8 advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the first quarter.

The Hawks opened a huge 30-8 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Fairbury Prairie Central charged to a 51-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

