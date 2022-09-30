Fairbury Prairie Central takes down Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51-8

Fairbury Prairie Central played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Paxton-Buckley-Loda during a 51-8 beating in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 16-8 advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda through the first quarter.
The Hawks opened a huge 30-8 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Fairbury Prairie Central charged to a 51-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off on October 1, 2021 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Pontiac Township and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Rantoul Township on September 16 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
