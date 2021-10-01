 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbury Prairie Central wins tense tussle with Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14-8

  • 0

Fairbury Prairie Central upended Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a narrow 14-8 victory during this Illinois football game. .

The Hawks opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 6-0 at intermission.

The Panthers moved ahead of the Hawks 8-6 to start the fourth quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Grace Buxton talks about St Teresa volleyball season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News