Fairbury Prairie Central wins tense tussle with Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14-8

Fairbury Prairie Central upended Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a narrow 14-8 victory during this Illinois football game. .

The Hawks opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 6-0 at intermission.

The Panthers moved ahead of the Hawks 8-6 to start the fourth quarter.

Fairbury Prairie Central got the better of the final-quarter scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.

