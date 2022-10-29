 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairfield slips past Virden North Mac 20-19

The cardiac kids of Fairfield unleashed every advantage to outlast Virden North Mac 20-19 on October 29 in Illinois football.

Virden North Mac authored a promising start, taking a 13-0 advantage over Fairfield at the end of the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Virden North Mac had a 19-14 edge on Fairfield at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Mules fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Panthers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

