Family, friends and fans celebrate St. Teresa football's Class 2A state championship

DECATUR — Monday was St. Teresa Bulldogs Day in Decatur.

So declared Decatur mayor Julie Moore Wolfe during Monday's celebration of the Bulldogs football team's 29-22 victory over Downs Tri-Valley in the Class 2A state title game last Friday.

Moore Wolfe, along with 96th District state representative Sue Scherer, a St. Teresa graduate, shared their thoughts on the team's accomplishments during the rally in the school's gym.

"I'm having a moment here today. Once upon a time, I sat in those bleachers and one of you will be standing here someday. That thought never crossed my mind when I was walking down the hallways of St. Teresa that I would be a state representative," Scherer said. "I'm so proud of the team and when you get some time off from school, the team can come and be introduced at the capitol."

For team captain and starting quarterback Joe Brummer, it was a chance to share the team's fourth state championship with everyone.

"Today was not only about celebrating with the team, we also got to celebrate with the community here at St. Teresa," he said. "It is the best feeling in the world getting to do it with them, too."

That accomplishment hasn't set in for Brummer's twin brother, Matt, who was a first-team 2A All-State selection at linebacker this season.

"It is a dream come true and to me, it's not really real yet. It is a surreal experience and it means a lot to us to bring it home," Matt said.

Matt Brummer played out the last few games of the season with a hand injury that was sustained in Round 2 of the playoffs that nearly cost him playing in the title game.

"I had a torn ligament in my hand and it was dislocated. Thankfully Athens had an orthopedic surgeon on the sidelines and he was able to get it out," he said. "At the time, I didn't know how lucky I was. There was about a 90% chance that I would have needed surgery but he was able to get it out and I was able to dodge that bullet. I had it taped up so I couldn't move it. My motto was just to play through it."

Matt Brummer, who was also split time at wide receiver, successfully threw a 2-point conversion pass in the title game.

"That was crazy, just seeing the endzone on that big field. I knew it was important," he said. "I was just happy to be able to get the job done."

With Joe Brummer off the field as the defense held Tri-Valley out of the endzone, he was barely able to contain himself on the sidelines.

"My emotions were through the roof. (Assistant coach Sam Luckenbill) and I were hugging each other the entire last drive," Brummer said. "When (defensive back Jack Singer) broke up that last play, we just jumped for joy celebrating with each other."

From the defensive perspective, Matt Brummer knew the team would be able to keep the Vikings from scoring.

"On the last drive, we knew they had to pass the ball to get that last touchdown," Brummer said. "So we were able to stay back and really just try to defend as best we could. We knew that our secondary is really gifted and we did pretty well at stopping them."

Joe Brummer finished his high school career as a starter with a 24-0 regular-season record and 32-1 — the only loss coming in the semifinals last season against Nashville. He said that defeat changed this group of Bulldogs.

"Losing is the worst feeling in the world. We all talked about last year and that we were never going to lose a game again," Joe Brummer said. "When we got to the state championship, we were like there's no excuse for us not to win this. We got hit in the mouth in the first half but we came back and responded in the second half and won that game."

This year's squad features a large group of 18 seniors graduating. The program is leaving the Central Illinois Conference and will play as an independent team next year.

"I feel like our senior class paved a path for the rest of the future Bulldogs to come through here," Joe Brummer said. "They can look up to our team and see how tight we were and how together we were. That's how you win football games — playing as a team."

Bold predictions

When St. Teresa's Royce Harper got his first taste state success at last spring's Class 1A State Track and Field Meet, he wanted some more.

Harper and his football teammates Brycen Hendrix, Jeremy Walker and Denim Cook won bronze in the 4x100 relay and Harper said he would be making back to state in the fall.

"After the race, I said I would be seeing everyone again when we make it back to state in November for football. I said we would be getting a ring at state," Harper said. "We worked our tails off all season and we made it up to the University of Illinois and got that ring."

Harper was the offense's leading individual producer with 1,490 yards and 18 touchdown on the ground, including 66 yards and a TD in the state championship game.

"It felt good and it made me feel like I belong on the college field after I scored that," Harper said. "I feel very accomplished this year and it feels great because I know everybody left their best game out on the field at the end of the season. I'm so proud to say that I helped win state in high school before I leave."

Harper sustained a shoulder injury in the Bulldogs' Round 2 playoff game against Athens and that threw his playoff plans into questions.

"I was very worried because I was told it was typically a three-week injury. State was three weeks away and so I was either just now coming back for state or I won't be able to play at state," Harper said. "I did everything I could to hurry up and better myself. I went to a lot of therapy and left my faith and trust to my teammates until I got back."

Part of that work ethic was formed in the time Hendrix, Walker and Harper worked out in the offseason.

"The three of us had a good bond since our sophomore years when we started working on track together. Over the summer, we were always coming out to the practice field and putting in extra time," Harper said. "We would go to Millikin and work on routes and different things to better each other. Our chemistry in a game is like the Three Musketeers.

"I'm looking forward to see everyone at state for track and I'm going to stand on my promise again."