Farmer City Blue Ridge passes stress test against Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28

Farmer City Blue Ridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 38-28 defeat of Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Knights' offense darted in front for a 22-14 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Farmer City Blue Ridge and Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op each scored in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Falcons 8-6 in the fourth quarter.

