Farmer City Blue Ridge severs Galva's hopes 44-34

Farmer City Blue Ridge charged Galva and collected a 44-34 victory at Galva High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
Farmer City Blue Ridge opened with a 14-8 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.
The Knights registered a 30-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Wildcats enjoyed a 14-8 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
