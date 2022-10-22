 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farmer City Blue Ridge severs Galva's hopes 44-34

Farmer City Blue Ridge charged Galva and collected a 44-34 victory at Galva High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

Farmer City Blue Ridge opened with a 14-8 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 30-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 14-8 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Recently on October 7, Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off with Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op in a football game.

