 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farmington hammers Havana into submission 53-8

{{featured_button_text}}

Farmington swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Havana 53-8 at Havana High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 39-0 at first quarter.

The Farmers' offense struck to a 39-0 lead over the Ducks at halftime.

Farmington drew first blood by forging an 18-0 margin over Havana after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News