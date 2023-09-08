Farmington collected a solid win over Tuscola in a 53-34 verdict in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Farmington opened with a 12-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter.

The Farmers registered a 26-14 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Farmers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-20 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, Tuscola squared off with Peru St Bede in a football game.

