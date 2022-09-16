Fithian Oakwood knocks off Dwight 32-27

Fithian Oakwood finally found a way to top Dwight 32-27 in Illinois high school football on September 16.
The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 14-6 lead over Dwight.
A halftime tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Fithian Oakwood and Dwight were engaged in a modest affair at 32-27 as the final quarter started.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on September 2 , Fithian Oakwood squared off with Gilman Iroquois West in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.