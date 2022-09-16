Fithian Oakwood knocks off Dwight 32-27

Fithian Oakwood finally found a way to top Dwight 32-27 in Illinois high school football on September 16.

The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 14-6 lead over Dwight.

A halftime tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Fithian Oakwood and Dwight were engaged in a modest affair at 32-27 as the final quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

