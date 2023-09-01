Fithian Oakwood rolled past Georgetown-Ridge Farm for a comfortable 61-22 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Fithian Oakwood a 7-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

The Comets fought to a 41-6 halftime margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Fithian Oakwood breathed fire to a 55-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Comets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

