Fithian Oakwood left no doubt in recording a 67-27 win over Watseka during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Fithian Oakwood opened with a 22-0 advantage over Watseka through the first quarter.

The Comets opened a giant 46-13 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Watseka bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 46-20.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

