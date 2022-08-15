Five things to know about Argenta-Oreana football as the Bombers rebuild their culture

ARGENTA — A week into fall football practices, Argenta-Oreana head coach Clay Haurberg likes what he sees.

The Bombers couldn't field a team the final three games of the season, but the team feels rejuvenated under Haurberg with a roster of 40 players — up from 25 last season.

"I like the fire that they've got and that they are picking things up quickly. We are not executing things perfectly yet but they are learning concepts quickly," Haurberg said. "These guys have had three coaches in the last three years and that's a lot of changes. I hope to be their coach for a long time and they won't have to deal with that upheaval."

Last year, after a rough start with two losses to non-conference CIC opponents Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton and a loss to Sangamon Valley/Tri-City, the Bombers had to forfeit Weeks 4 and 5 because of COVID-19 issues. The team played one more game in Week 6, losing to Cerro Gordo-Bement, before cancelling the remained of the season because of low participation number.

Haurberg, a fixture inside Argenta as the boys basketball coach and a physical education teacher, is embracing the challenge of the new role.

"For me, I've been coaching basketball for so long that it is second nature. I have been an assistant for so long in football, but it is all on me now. When you are a JV coach or an assistant, you can go home and forget about football for a while. Now it is on my mind 24/7," Haurberg said. "(Here at Argenta), we needed to have a little bit more of a culture. We are trying to build that right now. My mind isn't going to shut down between now and next March (when basketball is over)."

Building an offense

In their four games last season, the Bombers scored just two touchdowns and the construction of a new offense is job No. 1 this fall.

The offense will be led by junior quarterback Ethan Mahan after starting quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones transferred to MacArthur for his senior season.

"Ethan is doing wonderful. He throws a good ball and he is gaining confidence and being a coach on the field," Haurberg said. "He's got a plethora of people to give the ball to and I don't think he needs to do a whole lot other than take care of the ball and put it where it needs to be."

One of those key offensive weapons is junior Michael Spurling, who fits in the "flex-athlete" role nicely and can line up anywhere.

"Michael could line up as a receiver, a tight end or a back. He's our athlete position right now and he's our kicker and our punter," Haurberg said. "He's a jack of all trades and he's never going to hurt the team. He's going to do a good job wherever you put him."

Other runners for the Bombers include sophomores Tyson Oros and JaMario Barbee, and junior Connor Ulbricht.

"I feel like we're stacked at the running back position. I believe we are going to share it around and we are all good enough to carry the ball in the game," Spurling said. "We are all getting quality reps and when someone gets tired, someone else can come up and do the same thing."

Spurling didn't want to give up on last season but now agrees with the decision to end the season early.

"I just wanted to come out and play football last season but we didn't have the numbers. We didn't want to have our freshmen and sophomores in pain every night against the older seniors and juniors. I think ultimately it was the best decision for the team," he said. "I think we are going to be able to bounce back. We took something from the experience. Our young guys got a taste last season and so they know what to expect and how to handle the pressure and what to do in certain situations."

As a basketball player, Spurling knows Haurberg well and is pleased with how things have changed.

"Whichever sport he is running, he is dedicated. He's always watching film and doing scouting reports. He's a great coach," Spurling said. "At first, I was skeptical because it was the third head coach for me since I've been here but then we actually came out here and coach showed he was dedicated and he really wanted this."

'Beyond his years'

At 6-2, 210 pounds, Bombers sophomore left tackle and defensive end MJ Hall stands out on the football field physically, but his leadership is also eye-catching.

Hall is the son of former Argenta boys basketball coach Matt Hall and current girls basketball coach Tara Wickline, and as the long snapper, he gets the team ready for the play.

"He's a great kid. He can see the coaching side of things and I think with a little more seasoning, he will be that coach-on-the-field type of guy," Haurberg said. "He conducts himself way beyond his years and he's not afraid to step up and say we need to do this or knock it off to other players. We look for good things from him over the next three years."

Also a basketball and baseball player for Argenta, Hall said he's eager to show the improvement the team has made this season.

"I feel that we are learning the plays very fast and it is going well. The O-line has improved so much and our running game is going to be pheromonal this year," he said. "I love keeping the guys motivated and helping them get through everything. Working together is very important and it shows that we are brothers and that we stick together as a team. When we get out here under the lights, we need to stick together."

Getting rid of the rust

One of just four seniors on the Bombers roster, right guard and middle linebacker Chandler Shugart decided not to play football last season. He's back this year and getting rid of the rust.

"I put a lot of work into the summer to get better and I did feel a little rusty coming back into it this summer and a little out of shape. We would go lift for an hour and come out here to the field and condition," Shugart said. "Last season was obviously rough but we are trying to change that. We are changing the culture and want to give the community something to look forward to every Friday night."

Haurberg said he's going to lean heavily on Shugart to be a rock on both lines on every play for the Bombers.

"He is going to be an incredibly important piece of the puzzle on both sides of the ball. I think Chandler has the potential on both sides of the ball to be an all-conference performer," Haurberg said. "I think he believes that in himself as well. I think (the football field) is where he feels at home."

'Looking for a comeback'

In Week 1 last season, Warrensburg gave the Bombers a rude awakening to start the season, winning 65-0 at Argenta. This season, the Bombers head to Warrensburg to open the season.

"We are playing Warrensburg and they did us pretty dirty last year, so we are looking for our comeback," Spurling said. "For the first game, obviously we are not ready yet. Give it a couple weeks of practice and we will be ready and mentally locked in. We all want to win it and we are all on the same page and want it really bad."